- Taiwan Excellence zeichnet Preisträger im Bereich Digitale Navigation und intelligenten Transport aus

Taiwan Excellence Smart Transportation Pressekonferenz (fv.l Ms. Jas Hsu from Hua-Jie Corp., Mr. Calvin Lu from Noodoe EV, Ms. Mei-Ming Chang from Bureau of Foreign Trade, Mr. Walter Yeh, President & CEO of TAITRA, Ms. Terry Chang from Acer ITS, Mr. Paul Lee from EverFocus, Mr. Mark Wu Executive Director of TAITRA. © TAITRA